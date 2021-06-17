Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $282,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $13.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,527.57. 35,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,369.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,537.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

