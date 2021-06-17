Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $524,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $13.64 on Thursday, reaching $2,527.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,537.24. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,369.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

