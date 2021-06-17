Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,528.66. 41,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,537.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,369.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

