Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,532.60. 45,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,537.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,369.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

