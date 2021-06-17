Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $24.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,439.88. 72,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,455.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,326.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

