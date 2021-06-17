Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Winslow Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $823,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $16.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,432.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,326.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

