Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $23.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,438.71. 92,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,326.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

