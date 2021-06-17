AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,912,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 3,556,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 485.4 days.

ATGFF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF remained flat at $$20.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.