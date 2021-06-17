Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Brett R. Chouinard Sells 4,896 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $313,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $63.26. 9,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.31. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

