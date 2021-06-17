Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Insider Christopher M. Lal Sells 339 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $83.67. 6,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,807. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.