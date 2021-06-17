Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.