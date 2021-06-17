Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,143 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 186,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,820. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

