Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Short Interest Update

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 987,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ALUS opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

