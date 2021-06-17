Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,302.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

