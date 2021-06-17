Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,302.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

