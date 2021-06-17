Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,302.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

