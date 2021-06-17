Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $103,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 13.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $4,064,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $3,647,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

AMRC traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.76. 338,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,109. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.30.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

