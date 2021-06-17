American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 361,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.89% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

