American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of American Electric Power worth $641,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

