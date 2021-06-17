American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 206,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,539.6% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 143,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 135,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.