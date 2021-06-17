American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.46 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,164.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,072,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 12,671,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after buying an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $218,345,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $230,036,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 135,701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,702,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,315,000 after buying an additional 8,695,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

