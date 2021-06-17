America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 3.45% of America’s Car-Mart worth $34,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $5.92 on Thursday, reaching $138.69. 1,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,189. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67. The stock has a market cap of $917.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

