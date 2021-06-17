Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 115,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 142,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a market cap of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

