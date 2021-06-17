Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $32,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 27.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $64,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

NYSE:AMP traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,219. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.37 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.79 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

