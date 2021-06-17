Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.99. 65,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

