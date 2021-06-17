Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 1,490 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.