AMO Coin (AMO) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $30.01 million and approximately $579,386.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.00761476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042056 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

