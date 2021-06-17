Amon Price Tops $0.0049 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Amon has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a market cap of $3.44 million and $28,711.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00061066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.00765319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00042387 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.