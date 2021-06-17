Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 32,801 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.