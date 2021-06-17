Ampleforth Price Up 8% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002448 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $155.12 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.00768135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042477 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 241,145,035 coins and its circulating supply is 166,640,715 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

