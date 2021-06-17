AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) to Raise $120 Million in IPO

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is planning to raise $120 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 16,000,000 shares at $6.80-$8.20 per share.

In the last year, AMTD Digital Inc. generated $18.8 million in revenue and $14.2 million in net income. AMTD Digital Inc. has a market-cap of $1.4 billion.

AMTD served as the underwriter for the IPO and Loop Capital Markets, Maxim Group LLC and Livermore Holdings were co-managers.

AMTD Digital Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(This is an IPO of 16 million American Depositary Shares (ADS), representing 6.4 million Class A ordinary shares. Every five ADS represent two Class A ordinary shares.) AMTD Digital is a Hong Kong-based digital financial services company that is being spun off by brokerage AMTD. As the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem, we are one of the most comprehensive digital solutions platforms in Asia with businesses spanning multiple verticals, including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content, marketing and digital investments. Note: For the nine months ending Jan. 31, 2021, AMTD Digital reported profit of US$14.17 million on revenue of US$18.77 million. “.

AMTD Digital Inc. was founded in 2019 and has 50 employees. The company is located at 25/F Nexxus Building 41 Connaught Road Central Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 3163 3298 or on the web at http://www.amtdigital.net/.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.