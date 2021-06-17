Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $836.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce sales of $836.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $827.00 million to $850.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $776.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $186.88 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

