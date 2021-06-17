Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.76 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.03.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $391.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

