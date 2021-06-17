Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce sales of $32.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.62 million to $32.50 million. CareCloud reported sales of $19.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $133.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $135.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $126.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23.

In other CareCloud news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,641 shares of company stock worth $712,372. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

