Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.43. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

