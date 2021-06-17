Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of HR stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,673,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,753,000 after purchasing an additional 177,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 249,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 65,501 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 417,375 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

