Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.84 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $230,334,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.