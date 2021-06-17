Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post sales of $708.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $776.88 million and the lowest is $650.80 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $562.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

