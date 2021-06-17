Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.72 Million

Analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce $116.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.30 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $467.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $469.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $472.82 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $472.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

