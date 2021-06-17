Analysts Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. ProPetro reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

ProPetro stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 2,034,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.