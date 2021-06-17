Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. QAD posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QAD by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QAD by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,776. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95. QAD has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

