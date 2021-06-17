Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $2,778,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $3,986,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $331.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.61. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

