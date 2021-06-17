Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report sales of $182.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $182.40 million. Unifi posted sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $665.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.20 million to $665.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $723.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

UFI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $691,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

UFI opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.66 million, a P/E ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.04.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

