Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,471 shares of company stock worth $9,946,349. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after buying an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.