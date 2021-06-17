Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.67 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,390.47 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,081.54 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,451.12.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

