Analysts Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce $4.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.78 billion and the lowest is $4.72 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baidu.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $184.61 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

