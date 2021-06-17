Analysts Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. BWX Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

