Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 230.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $24,124,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

