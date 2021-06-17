Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post $25.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $27.61 million. Evolus reported sales of $7.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 226.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $105.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Evolus stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Evolus by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Evolus by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evolus by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.