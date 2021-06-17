Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.12. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.